LANCASTER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect who fled investigators was later arrested eating at a Bojangles restaurant.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports Gabriel L’Ambiance Ingram was sought on suspicion of taking a baby Thursday from a woman he used to date. The baby was later found safe.

Authorities tracked him Ingram’s cell phone signal, and a deputy spotted him driving in Lancaster County. Authorities say Ingram crashed into a ditch and fled on foot.

On Friday morning, police received a report of a man fitting Ingram’s description at a Bojangles restaurant, and he was arrested. He was being held on charges including failing to stop for law enforcement, and more could be added.

A police spokesman didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if Ingram has an attorney who can comment.