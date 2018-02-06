MILLBROOK, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama have identified the suspect and the victim in a child porn video being shared around the world.
News outlets report that the victim has been located and is safe.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers announced warrants Monday against 44-year-old Germaine Moore of Millbrook, just outside Montgomery.
State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Brooke Walker says Moore’s wife has been detained and is not cooperating.
Moore also is wanted in Detroit, where prosecutors allege that he sexually assaulted three girls.
The video circulating on Facebook and other social media as far as Colorado and France shows a young girl performing oral sex on an adult.
Montgomery Police charged 42-year-old Jerrell Washington with distributing it, and warn that anyone who shares the video, even in outrage, can be charged as well.