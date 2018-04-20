CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a butterfly thief.
The Cincinnati Enquirer reports a woman walked out of the Krohn Conservatory last Sunday with a blue morpho butterfly.
The butterfly is neon blue in color and its wings have black edges with white dots. It is native to Central and South American rainforests and has a life cycle that lasts about 115 days.
The group Rainforest Alliance says the blue morpho’s beauty attracts artists and collectors from all over the globe. A framed blue morpho can sell online for as much as $60.
Detectives had no new information about the theft on Thursday.
Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police.
___
Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com