PROVO, Utah (AP) — Authorities in two Utah counties are looking for a masked suspect in multiple motel holdups south of Salt Lake City who may be armed and dangerous.

Provo police say the robber burst into the lobby at the Sleep Inn in Provo with a black handgun at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, jumped over the counter and knocked over a cash register before fleeing without any money.

About an hour later, a gunman robbed the Hampton Inn just a block away.

Provo police said Monday they are investigating whether the same suspect may also be responsible for a holdup at a LaQuinta Inn in Orem and possibly other hotels in the American Fork area.

He was wearing a dark gray hoodie with dark shoes and a black bandanna over his face. He’s believed to be in his 20s, about 6-foot-1.