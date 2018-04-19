FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve captured a Columbus man suspected of robbing a bank in Fremont.

Officers were sent to the U.S. Bank branch around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday and soon were looking for a man described as walking with a limp and wearing red clothes. A man matching the description was arrested a short time after the robbery.

The Fremont Tribune reports that the robber displayed no weapon.

Online court records don’t yet show the man has been formally charged.

___

Information from: Fremont Tribune, http://www.fremontneb.com