FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve captured a Columbus man suspected of robbing a bank in Fremont.
Officers were sent to the U.S. Bank branch around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday and soon were looking for a man described as walking with a limp and wearing red clothes. A man matching the description was arrested a short time after the robbery.
The Fremont Tribune reports that the robber displayed no weapon.
Online court records don’t yet show the man has been formally charged.
___
Information from: Fremont Tribune, http://www.fremontneb.com