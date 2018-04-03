SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An unidentified suspect has been shot by police in Alabama and airlifted to a local hospital.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson tells WSFA-TV that the suspect was shot multiple times. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Special Agent Jason Ward says Alabama State Troopers began chasing a driver who was traveling west on U.S. Route 80. They were assisted by the Selma Police Department.
Ward says shots were fired, wounding the driver. The outlet was unable to report the driver’s condition.
The district attorney says the suspect was from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area, but would not say why the suspect was being chased. Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting.
Information from: WSFA-TV, http://www.wsfa.com/