DELANO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in California say an officer investigating a suspicious vehicle shot and killed the driver when he accelerated toward him.
Police in Delano near Bakersfield say the officer feared for his life when he opened fire Sunday, striking the driver.
KBAK-TV reports a passenger in the car got out after the shooting and ran to a nearby home. The man was arrested following a standoff lasting several hours.
The investigation is ongoing.
