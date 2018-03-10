OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say a suspect shot in neck by an Omaha police officer during a struggle at a traffic stop has been released from the hospital and booked into the Douglas County Jail.

Micah Taylor has been charged with assault on an officer, flight to avoid arrest and drug and weapons charges.

Police say the 21-year-old Taylor was shot Thursday after being stopped as part of a police sting on U.S. Highway 75 by Officer David Staskiewicz. Police say Taylor struggled with Staskiewicz when he refused to get out of his car, then took off in the car, briefly dragging Staskiewicz. Staskiewicz fired his gun three times as he was dragged, hitting Taylor once.

Staskiewicz suffered minor injuries in the struggle.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says police video of the incident shows Staskiewicz was justified in using deadly force.