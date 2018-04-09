Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a stolen-car suspect was shot and killed by police and two officers were injured following a pursuit in Los Angeles.

Officials say the shooting happened after the suspect crashed an SUV and ran through a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley Monday morning.

The injuries to both officers are described as non-life-threatening. One officer was hospitalized with a leg wound and the other was treated at the scene for cuts and bruises.

The suspect died at the scene. Officials didn’t immediately say what prompted police to open fire.

Several streets in Reseda were closed during the investigation.

