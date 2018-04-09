SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) — A suspect is hospitalized and in police custody after allegedly striking a deputy with his car and being shot by a second deputy in Spanish Fork.
The Daily Herald reports that the Utah County Sheriff’s Office identified the man on Monday as 38-year-old Wade Leon Willis. Police say his car was involved in a pursuit on Sunday that was abandoned amid heavy traffic.
Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon says authorities found Willis in the car early Monday morning. He tried to flee when they approached and ran over the foot of one deputy. That officer rolled onto the hood of the car and broke its windshield.
Cannon says a second sheriff’s deputy then fired at Willis and hit him in the shoulder.
The injuries are not considered life-threatening.
___
Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com