LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a knife-wielding man running from police was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Southern California.

Police in Long Beach say officers responded late Sunday to reports of a man with a knife near a commuter train station.

Lt. Omar Martinez says when the man saw the officers he sprinted into a street and was hit by a car. The driver did not stop.

Martinez says the suspect was hospitalized with minor injuries. He could face misdemeanor charges.

Investigators are checking surveillance video as they try and track down the hit-and-run driver.

