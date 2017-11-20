LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a knife-wielding man running from police was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Southern California.
Police in Long Beach say officers responded late Sunday to reports of a man with a knife near a commuter train station.
Lt. Omar Martinez says when the man saw the officers he sprinted into a street and was hit by a car. The driver did not stop.
Martinez says the suspect was hospitalized with minor injuries. He could face misdemeanor charges.
Most Read Stories
- Rebound with redemption: Huskies come back to beat Utah behind the unlikeliest of heroes
- Kickoff time, TV info announced for 110th Apple Cup
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Huskies won't repeat as Pac-12 champs, but their consolation prize? The game of the year
Investigators are checking surveillance video as they try and track down the hit-and-run driver.