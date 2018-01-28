AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man killed two people who lived with him in a South Carolina house and stole their vehicle.

Aiken County deputies say Jeremie Tobey is charged with two counts of murder after the Friday evening shooting at a home in Aiken. He has not been found.

Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said 25-year-old Cody Diminovich and 38-year-old Pamela Lawson were each shot several times and found dead inside the home.

Deputies said in a news release that they had to kick in a door to get inside the home after someone called 911 about the shootings.

Authorities did not give a possible motive for the killings.