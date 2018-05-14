TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson are looking for a 48-year-old man who shot at an officer after fleeing from a traffic stop.
A Tucson Unified School District school was closed for the day early on Monday following the intensive search for the suspect, who police say is armed and dangerous.
Sgt. Kimberly Bay says two officers pulled over Paul Irvin around 3 a.m.
Irvin, who is wanted on a drug-related felony warrant, ran away when an officer approached him. The officer chased him and exchanged gunfire with him.
The officers were not injured, and a passenger in the truck Irvin was driving remained on scene and was also not hurt.
Bay says police don’t know if Irvin was injured.
TUSD says Cragin Elementary School would be closed all day as police continue their search.