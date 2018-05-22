DALLAS (AP) — A suspect has been indicted in a Home Depot shooting that killed a Dallas police officer and wounded two more people.

Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson announced Tuesday that Armando Luis Juarez is indicted on charges of capital murder and attempted capital murder in the April 24 shooting.

Officer Rogelio Santander (roh-HEE’-lee-yoh san-TAN’-dur) died April 25.

Juarez is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant.

A second police officer, Crystal Almeida (al-MAY’-dah), and Home Depot employee Scott Painter were hurt when they confronted Juarez, a shoplifting suspect.

An attorney for Juarez hasn’t returned a message seeking comment Tuesday.