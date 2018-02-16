NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect in the fatal shooting of a New Jersey woman has died 10 days after he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose says 31-year-old Kareem Dawson, of Irvington, died Friday in a hospital.

Newark police found 28-year-old Tiffany Wilson shot on Feb. 6. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Officers pursued Dawson to Summit, where the chase ended when Dawson shot himself.

Authorities say Dawson gunned down the mother of his children. Court records show a judge twice denied motions to detain Dawson even though he was twice arrested on domestic violence charges against Wilson.