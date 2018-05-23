BOSTON (AP) — The man suspected of slashing the neck of a waitress who tried to stop him from leaving a Boston-area restaurant without paying is being returned to Massachusetts.

A spokesman for the Suffolk district attorney says detectives took custody of 36-year-old Gerardo Menjivar in Maryland on Wednesday.

Menjivar faces arraignment Thursday on charges including attempted murder in connection with the May 7 attack outside Las Pupusas Del Chino restaurant in Chelsea.

Police say the waitress followed Menjivar to his car after he skipped out on the bill. The woman was later found with slash wounds to her neck and right hand. She was treated at a hospital and is expected to survive.

Menjivar was apprehended several days later in Beltsville, Maryland. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer.