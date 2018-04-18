TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man accused of robbing two Tucson-area banks by using a fake bomb and a handgun has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona said Wednesday that a judge handed down the sentence to 55-year-old James Dewayne Munkus.

The St. David man previously pleaded guilty to two counts of bank robbery.

Authorities say Munkus used a phony bomb to rob a branch of Pima Federal Credit Union in January 2017 and took more than $3,000. He then robbed a US Bank of more than $64,000 five days later.

The FBI and Tucson police located Munkus in Gadsden, Alabama, more than two months later.