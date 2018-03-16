DENVER (AP) — A man charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Denver has surrendered to immigration authorities days after he was released from jail on bond.
KMGH-TV reports 26-year-old Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda turned himself in Friday.
Zamarripa-Castaneda, who is also accused of overstaying his visa, was released from jail Saturday. Denver officials didn’t notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement until an hour later.
Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman acknowledged the department should have notified immigration agents before releasing Zamarripa-Castaneda. Three deputies were reassigned after an investigation.
Zamarripa-Castaneda, who is from Mexico, is charged with vehicular homicide in a March 3 crash that killed 57-year-old killed truck driver John Anderson.
___
Information from: KMGH-TV, http://www.thedenverchannel.com