ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Georgia in the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy in northern Illinois during a September traffic stop.
The Rockford Register Star reports that Jordan D. Spates, of Rockford, was arrested at a residence in a suburb of Atlanta Saturday. He is charged with aggravated battery to a police officer with a firearm.
Spates is accused of shooting Winnebago County Sheriff Deputy Stephen Wright on Sept. 23, then fleeing. Wright suffered wounds to his shoulder and back. A sheriff’s spokesman says Wright underwent surgery and is still recovering at home.
Sheriff’s detectives learned last week that Spates might be in Georgia and enlisted the help of the FBI to arrest him. He would likely appear first in a Georgia court before being extradited to Illinois.
Most Read Stories
- Kirk Herbstreit on UW's scheduling complaints: 'You should be thanking ESPN'
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Rapper Nelly arrested in Seattle area for alleged sexual assault
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
- What it’s like to buy and sell a house in Seattle’s craziest-ever market
___
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com