TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting of a father and son is now facing a murder charge after one of the victims died.

WIBW reports John Wesley Towner Jr. was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old John Austin Jr. in January.

Towner originally was charged with two counts of attempted murder and other crimes.

Austin and his 57-year-old father, John Austin Sr., were shot on January 22 outside a central Topeka home.

Towner is being held on $100,000 bond. His jury trial is scheduled to begin June 11.

___

Information from: WIBW-TV.