BRIDGEVILLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a suspect in the shooting death of a man found lying on a roadside suffering from gunshot wounds has turned himself in to authorities.
Authorities say 28-year-old Mcarthur M. Risper Jr. of Bridgeville turned himself in Monday.
He was being held on secured bond of more than $1 million after being charged with murder, conspiracy and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. It was not immediately clear whether Risper has a lawyer.
Risper is charged in the shooting death of 41-year-old Corey Bailey of Bridgeville.
At the time of his death, Bailey was wanted for failing to re-register as a sex offender. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to fourth-degree rape of a 16-year-old girl.