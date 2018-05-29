SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a child’s birthday party in Massachusetts earlier this month has been apprehended in North Carolina.
Springfield police say 23-year-old Terrance Montgomery was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals at a home in Laurinburg, North Carolina, on a fugitive from justice warrant.
The West Springfield man was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting May 5 of 23-year-old Paul Finegan.
Police previously said the shooting occurred in the yard of a home while a 3-year-old child’s birthday party was being held inside.
Montgomery faces murder and other charges when he’s returned to Massachusetts.
It could not be determined if the suspect has a lawyer.