RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Porcupine man has been convicted at trial of seriously injuring another man in a shooting on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation a year ago.

The Rapid City Journal reports that 45-year-old Kison Robertson was found guilty March 21 of federal assault and weapons charges. He was acquitted of attempted murder.

He faces between 10 years and life in prison at his sentencing on June 22.

Authorities say Robertson shot Urva Quick Bear Sr. in the stomach on March 30, 2017, following an argument with Quick Bear’s son.

