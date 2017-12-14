JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man wanted for first-degree rape has been captured after he hid in a freezer at a North Carolina convenience store.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office told local media outlets in a news release on Thursday that 33-year-old Marcus Williams was arrested on Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Service. The sheriff’s office has been searching for Williams since October on outstanding warrants.
Maj. Jason Wank said Williams is also charged with assault by strangulation after a 19-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted after giving Williams a ride home.
Officials have filed charges against Williams in Morehead City and Jacksonville.
Williams is jailed on a $1 million bond. He made his first court appearance Thursday, and court records don’t show whether he has an attorney.