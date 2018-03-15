KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a suspect in the armed robbery of a Pizza Hut was shot and killed by a police officer.
Lt. Cari Boyd says the robbery happened Wednesday night in Keizer. She says the suspect crashed into a car and then ran. A Keizer officer fired his gun during the ensuing confrontation.
The officer was not hurt.
The names of the officer and the suspect have not been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
The Oregon State Police is handling the investigation.