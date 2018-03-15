KEIZER, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say a suspect in the armed robbery of a Pizza Hut was shot and killed by a police officer.

Lt. Cari Boyd says the robbery happened Wednesday night in Keizer. She says the suspect crashed into a car and then ran. A Keizer officer fired his gun during the ensuing confrontation.

The officer was not hurt.

The names of the officer and the suspect have not been released.

The Oregon State Police is handling the investigation.