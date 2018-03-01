CRESCO, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of killing a woman in northern Iowa has been taken into custody, ending his standoff with officers.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation spokesman Mitch Mortvedt (MORT’-veht) said Thursday that an Iowa State Patrol SWAT team sent to the Cresco home overnight negotiated a peaceful surrender. Mortvedt wasn’t sure how long the man had kept officers at bay, nor could he say whether any shots had been exchanged.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said just after 9 a.m. that the threat had ended. Law enforcement had asked local schools to delay the start of classes two hours as a safety measure.

Mortvedt says he can’t yet release any names or provide other details.