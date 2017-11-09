SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say the suspect in a bank robbery was shot and killed following a chase.

Salisbury police told media outlets that officers received a call of a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo branch on Thursday, and that a customer had been shot.

Police Chief Jerry Stokes said the customer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A news release from police said as officers headed to the bank, dispatchers were notified that shots were being fired from a car or at a car. Officers spotted and chased the car, which Stokes said hit another vehicle. He said a man identified as the suspect in the bank robbery either pointed a gun or shot at police, and several officers fired shots, hitting the man, who died.