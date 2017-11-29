BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) — The man accused in a nightclub shooting that killed one and left seven people injured has surrendered to authorities.
Brookhaven Police Chief Kenny Collins says 23-year-old Justin Anderson, of Natchez, turned himself in to police about 9 a.m. Wednesday, accompanied by his mother and his attorney. He was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Billy Ray Thomas early Friday.
Anderson faces one count of first-degree murder and seven counts of aggravated assault. Bond information was not immediately available.
Multiple media outlets report the shooting occurred at a birthday party at the Oasis Club in Brookhaven.
