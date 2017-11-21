INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A man wanted in the death of a 72-year-old western Missouri man has been arrested in Mississippi.
The Kansas City Star reports that 46-year-old Nathan Hendricks of Hermann, Missouri, had been sought since William Domann of Independence was found dead in a bloody home invasion on Oct. 30.
Federal officers in Gulfport, Mississippi, acting on information provided to Independence police, found Hendricks hiding behind a home Monday night.
Domann had been restrained and shot multiple times in the head and arm and was found by police in the bedroom of his home. A friend called police after finding that Domann’s door had been kicked in.
Hendricks is one of three men charged with second-degree murder, burglary and armed criminal action in Domann’s death. The other two are in custody.
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com