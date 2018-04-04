SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Police say the man wanted in his estranged wife’s shooting death on a residential rooftop in Maryland has been arrested.

News outlets report that Salisbury police announced late Wednesday morning that 35-year-old Jameal Rashawn Gould was found in a car in Salisbury and taken into custody, days after 30-year-old Erica Gould was killed.

Police said Jameal Gould forced himself inside Erica Gould’s home Sunday afternoon to continue an argument that had started earlier that day. Police said he found her hiding just outside a window on the roof and fired multiple shots, before fleeing.

She was found on the roof with multiple gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, where she died.

Gould faces several charges, including murder, home invasion and stalking. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.