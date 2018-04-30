BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The suspect in a wrong-way crash that killed five teenagers on a Vermont interstate is asking a judge to move a potential trial outside of the county where the crash took place.
In documents filed Monday in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington, the attorney for 37-year-old Steven Bourgoin argued that pretrial publicity makes a fair trial impossible in Chittenden County.
The Burlington Free Press reports that defense attorney Bob Katims says media coverage has been “widespread and continuous” and publicity created a bias against Bourgoin.
Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said her office will file a response.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- With Trump a no-show, White House press dinner proves a sedate soiree — until Michelle Wolf showed up
- Golden State Killer taunted, flaunted power during his reign
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
Bourgoin pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder for the Oct. 8, 2016, crash in Williston, Vermont. Last month, Katims said he would use an insanity defense.
___
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com