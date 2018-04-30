BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The suspect in a wrong-way crash that killed five teenagers on a Vermont interstate is asking a judge to move a potential trial outside of the county where the crash took place.

In documents filed Monday in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington, the attorney for 37-year-old Steven Bourgoin argued that pretrial publicity makes a fair trial impossible in Chittenden County.

The Burlington Free Press reports that defense attorney Bob Katims says media coverage has been “widespread and continuous” and publicity created a bias against Bourgoin.

Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George said her office will file a response.

Bourgoin pleaded not guilty to five counts of second-degree murder for the Oct. 8, 2016, crash in Williston, Vermont. Last month, Katims said he would use an insanity defense.

