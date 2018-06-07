DIXON, Ill. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he opened fire at a northern Illinois high school last month.

Matthew Milby Jr. entered his plea on Thursday in Lee County. He faces felony gun charges and is being held in jail on $2 million bond.

Milby is accused of taking a semi-automatic rifle to graduation practice being held in the Dixon High School gym on May 16. Authorities allege that Milby — who was a member of the class that was graduating — fired at a gym teacher and was running away when he was confronted by school resource officer Mark Dallas. He allegedly fired at Dallas and that Dallas returned fire, striking him in the shoulder and the hip. Neither Dallas nor the gym teacher was injured.