ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A man wanted in the shooting death of three people on a Rockford, Illinois party bus has turned himself in to police.
Raheem D. King, whom police described as armed and dangerous, was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Wednesday. The 22-year-old is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and being held without bond.
King’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Lakeacia Kizart, also turned herself in to authorities. She is charged with concealing or aiding a fugitive and is being held on $1 million bond.
Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says the 22-year-old King turned himself in with an attorney present.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
The Winnebago County coroner on Monday identified the victims of Saturday’s shooting as 22-year-old Daijon Sistrunk, 24-year-old Martavies Blake, and 27-year-old Sean Anderson, all of Rockford. A motive for the shooting hasn’t been revealed.