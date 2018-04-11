ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A man wanted in the shooting death of three people on a Rockford, Illinois party bus has turned himself in to police.

Raheem D. King, whom police described as armed and dangerous, was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Wednesday. The 22-year-old is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and being held without bond.

King’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Lakeacia Kizart, also turned herself in to authorities. She is charged with concealing or aiding a fugitive and is being held on $1 million bond.

Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea says the 22-year-old King turned himself in with an attorney present.

The Winnebago County coroner on Monday identified the victims of Saturday’s shooting as 22-year-old Daijon Sistrunk, 24-year-old Martavies Blake, and 27-year-old Sean Anderson, all of Rockford. A motive for the shooting hasn’t been revealed.