ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting three men aboard a Rockford, Illinois party bus has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

In addition to murder, Raheem D. King is charged with armed robbery; aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated vehicular hijacking in connection with the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Daijon Sistrunk, 24-year-old Martavies Blake, and 27-year-old Sean Anderson, all of Rockford.

King’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Lakeacia D. Kizart, and her mother, 42-year-old Teresa M. Kizart, are accused of helping him to evade capture. Both pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges.

Both women remain jailed on $1 million bond. King is being held without bond.

According to police, King boarded the bus with an assault-style rifle and shot the three men. Authorities have yet to reveal a motive for the shootings.

