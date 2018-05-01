ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting three men aboard a Rockford, Illinois party bus has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.
In addition to murder, Raheem D. King is charged with armed robbery; aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated vehicular hijacking in connection with the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Daijon Sistrunk, 24-year-old Martavies Blake, and 27-year-old Sean Anderson, all of Rockford.
King’s girlfriend, 21-year-old Lakeacia D. Kizart, and her mother, 42-year-old Teresa M. Kizart, are accused of helping him to evade capture. Both pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges.
Both women remain jailed on $1 million bond. King is being held without bond.
According to police, King boarded the bus with an assault-style rifle and shot the three men. Authorities have yet to reveal a motive for the shootings.
___
Information from: Rockford Register Star, http://www.rrstar.com