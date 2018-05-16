APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected in a fatal shooting near Apache Junction earlier this week has been arrested in New Mexico.
Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday that 39-year-old Darren Franklin Johnston was taken into custody near Albuquerque by New Mexico State Police.
They say deputies were called to an Apache County-area home early Monday on reports that a man had been shot.
A gunshot victim on the property, which included a house, trailer home and several outbuildings.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Racist 'alt-right' movement reeling after string of setbacks
- Dutch researchers uncover dirty jokes in Anne Frank's diary VIEW
- Co-pilot sucked halfway out of plane after windshield cracks over China
The shooting scene is an unincorporated area of the county, about a mile west of the Apache Junction city limits.
Sheriff’s officials say 39-year-old Gilbert Hale was later pronounced dead at a hospital.
They say surveillance video and other evidence and information implicated Johnston.
It’s unclear if he has a lawyer yet.