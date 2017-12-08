CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a St. Louis County police officer in 2016 will not face the death penalty.

A judge on Friday set the first-degree murder trial for Trenton Forster for Feb. 4, 2019. Prosecutors told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch they will not seek a death sentence if Forster is convicted in the shooting death of 33-year-old officer Blake Snyder.

Snyder responded to a disturbance call in south St. Louis County on Oct. 6, 2016. Authorities say Forster shot Snyder before Snyder’s partner shot Forster several times. Forster was 18 at the time and survived the shooting. He is jailed on $1 million bail.

Forster’s public defender Stephen Reynolds told the Post-Dispatch in an email that prosecutors “made the right decision not to seek the death penalty.”

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com