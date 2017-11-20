PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A judge has denied bail to a Portland man charged with fatally stabbing two men on a light-rail train and injuring a third.
Multnomah County Judge Cheryl Albrecht ruled Monday after initially delaying her decision after a lengthy bail hearing last week.
A homicide detective testified at that hearing that Jeremy Christian inflicted 11 stab wounds in 11 seconds after passengers confronted him about anti-Muslim comments.
Christian has pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and other charges in the May 26 attack.
Killed in the attack were Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best.
A third victim, Micah Fletcher, survived.