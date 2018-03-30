PLANO, Texas (AP) — Officials believe a man arrested in a shooting that left one dead and three wounded in the Dallas suburb of Plano is connected to the fatal shooting of two in another suburb.

Arlington police Lt. Christopher Cook said Friday there’s investigative work to be done before filing charges but that evidence includes contact they believe the victims had with the suspect.

The bodies of two men were found Thursday in a car parked in an apartment complex in Arlington, located 40 miles southwest of Plano. The Plano shooting happened Thursday at an apartment complex.

Plano police say 18-year-old Franklin Lee Barnes was arrested in connection to the shooting there and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Additional charges are expected.

Barnes was being held Friday on $250,000 bond.