DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — One of two men charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Davenport last year has agreed to testify against everyone involved.
The Quad-City Times reports 21-year-old Nakita Ronschel Wiseman Jr., of Bettendorf, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery as part of a deal with prosecutors. In return, several other charges were dismissed.
Wiseman will face up to 35 years in prison when he is sentenced.
Police say 20-year-old Brady Tumlinson was shot to death last September during a robbery at his Davenport home.
Police say that Wiseman and four others entered Tumlinson’s home with a plan to rob him. Tumlinson died and a woman was seriously hurt.
___
Information from: Quad-City Times, http://www.qctimes.com