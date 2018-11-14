CHICAGO (AP) — A man who pleaded not guilty to trying to detonate what he thought was a bomb outside of a Chicago bar in 2012 wants to change his plea.
Lawyers for Adel Daoud, who was arrested in an FBI sting, filed a motion Wednesday seeking to have the 25-year-old suburban Chicago man enter Alford pleas to all of the charges against him, including attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction.
An Alford plea isn’t an admission of guilt but is an acknowledgement that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict.
The judge will decide whether to accept the Alford pleas. If she doesn’t, his trial starts Nov. 26.
In addition to the original charge, Daoud faces charges accusing him of trying to have an agent killed and attacking an inmate who drew a picture of the Prophet Muhammad.