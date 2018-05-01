CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man who allegedly went on a crime spree last month that included a series of carjackings and shootings is facing federal charges.

Earrious Moore was arrested Thursday in the lobby of luxury high-rise condominium building after the alleged crime spree that began with the shooting of his brother. Police say over the next two hours, Moore wounded two other people, committed four carjackings at gunpoint and failed at two other attempts.

During a Tuesday hearing, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sidney Schenkier asked the 23-year-old Moore that one carjacking charge he faces carries up to a 25-year sentence. Moore whispered, “yes.”

Moore’s case was handled by a joint team of Chicago, state police, federal agents and prosecutors that was formed in response to a spike in Chicago carjackings in 2017.