BRYAN, Texas (AP) — Investigators say a gang member on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list has been caught and faces murder charges in the shooting deaths of two brothers in Bryan.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Friday announced the arrest of 30-year-old Frankie Lee Bell Jr. DPS says Bell was arrested Thursday in Caldwell, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Bryan.

Police had issued warrants for Bell in the Oct. 3 shooting deaths of 35-year-old Terant Reshadd Franklin and 25-year-old Dominique Franklin. Bell was also sought on an aggravated assault count in the wounding of another man at the home where the bodies were discovered.

Investigators have said the victims were attacked during a robbery.

Bryan police previously said Bell had ties to Bryan, Caldwell and the Houston area.