KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of an Indian immigrant last year in a Kansas City suburb may plead guilty to a federal hate crime charge.

The Kansas City Star reports 52-year-old Adam Purinton, of Olathe, on Wednesday filed a change of plea notice in federal court in Kansas, where he is charged with a hate crime in the February 2017 shooting death of Srinivas Kuchibhotla.

Purinton already pleaded guilty to a state charge of first-degree murder in Kuchibhotla’s death and to two counts of attempted first-degree murder for wounding to other men at Austin’s Bar in Olathe.

Federal prosecutors allege that Purinton targeted two victims because of their race, ethnicity or country of origin. A hate crime conviction carries a potential death sentence.

Wednesday’s notice indicates Purinton intends to change his plea May 21.

