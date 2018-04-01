Share story

By
The Associated Press

CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Maryland State Police says a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife before fatally shooting himself is a former trooper.

Spokeswoman Elena Russo tells The Daily Times that Gary Preston retired in 2005 at the rank of Trooper First Class.

Preston was found dead at a home in Crisfield on Saturday. State police said responding officers also found his estranged wife, 44-year-old Susan Preston, at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officials with the University of Maryland Medical Center said Sunday that Susan Preston was in critical condition.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Police have said the motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

The Associated Press