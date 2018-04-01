CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — A spokeswoman for the Maryland State Police says a man suspected of shooting his estranged wife before fatally shooting himself is a former trooper.
Spokeswoman Elena Russo tells The Daily Times that Gary Preston retired in 2005 at the rank of Trooper First Class.
Preston was found dead at a home in Crisfield on Saturday. State police said responding officers also found his estranged wife, 44-year-old Susan Preston, at the scene with apparent gunshot wounds.
Officials with the University of Maryland Medical Center said Sunday that Susan Preston was in critical condition.
Police have said the motive for the shooting wasn’t immediately clear. An investigation is ongoing.
Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/