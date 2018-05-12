MAGNOLIA, Ark. (AP) — Records show a man arrested for the death of a woman in southwest Arkansas was released from jail just eight days earlier.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department says in a news release that 38-year-old Keith Demetrius McBride of Magnolia was arrested Friday for the death of 28-year-old Jenika Rankin of Magnolia.
The woman’s body was found earlier in the day south of Magnolia, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. A suspected cause of death and a motive were not released.
McBride is jailed on $1 million bond and no attorney is listed to speak on his behalf.
Court records show McBride was released from the county jail May 3 after being given probation when he pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and defacing a firearm.