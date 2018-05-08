SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect sought in a fatal shooting in Arizona has killed himself in New Mexico.
Police in the Phoenix suburb of Surprise say 44-year-old Michael Lee Peacock was suspected of shooting 23-year-old Erick Prieto outside an apartment complex Tuesday morning.
Prieto later died at a hospital.
Authorities believe the two Surprise men knew each other, but a motive for the shooting still isn’t clear.
Police say Peacock fled the scene in a pickup truck after the shooting.
They say Peacock was located by federal authorities on Interstate 25 near Albuquerque around 5:30 p.m.
As law enforcement officers approached Peacock, authorities say he fled on foot and then took his own life a short distance away.
How Peacock killed himself wasn’t immediately disclosed by authorities Tuesday night.