ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man wanted on an Alaska murder charge has been detained in Israel.
Anchorage police announced Monday that 21-year-old Haitim Taha was arrested. State prosecutors are seeking his extradition.
Taha is charged in the death of 17-year-old Leroy Lawrence, who was mortally wounded as he walked on a northeast Anchorage street. A second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, is charged as an adult in the shooting.
Police say Taha and the teenager on April 7, 2017, got into a dispute with some individuals and followed their car. The first car stopped and people got out.
Police say Taha and the teenager opened fire, striking one intended victim in the legs and hitting Leroy Lawrence, who was walking to a friend’s house, in the head. Lawrence died four days later.