Share story

By
The Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A man wanted on an Alaska murder charge has been detained in Israel.

Anchorage police announced Monday that 21-year-old Haitim Taha was arrested. State prosecutors are seeking his extradition.

Taha is charged in the death of 17-year-old Leroy Lawrence, who was mortally wounded as he walked on a northeast Anchorage street. A second suspect, a 17-year-old boy, is charged as an adult in the shooting.

Police say Taha and the teenager on April 7, 2017, got into a dispute with some individuals and followed their car. The first car stopped and people got out.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Police say Taha and the teenager opened fire, striking one intended victim in the legs and hitting Leroy Lawrence, who was walking to a friend’s house, in the head. Lawrence died four days later.

The Associated Press